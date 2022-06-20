Mahindra Group welcomes opportunity to hire Agniveers

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday, 20 June, said that the Mahindra Group will recruit “trained, capable” Agniveers after the four-year-term under Agnipath, the Union Defence Ministry’s military recruitment scheme.

He took to Twitter to say that he was saddened by the violent protests even though the scheme would make Agniveers “eminently employable.”

The central government on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the age of 17.5 and 21 years would be inducted in the Army, Navy and the Air Force for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

The new scheme was projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services.

Those in protest of the Agnipath scheme say that this will increase the unemployment rate in the country as well as uncertainty in their careers.

On Sunday, 20 June, Lt General Anil Puri, additional secretary of the department of military affairs had ruled out the rollback of the scheme despite pan-India protests and came out with a comprehensive enrolment schedule under the new policy.

Meanwhile, the violent pan-India protests resulted in the cancellation of 369 trains on Saturday, and the arson of at least a dozen trains. In Bihar, 620 people have been arrested so far.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, 18 June, announced 10 percent reservation for ‘Agniveers’ in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. It also declared a three-year age relaxation beyond the upper age limit to ‘Agniveers’ for recruitment in the two forces.