Mahinda Rajapaksa To Stay In Naval Base Until Normalcy Returns

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was airlifted to Trincomalee naval base for security reasons.

This was informed by Defense Secretary Kamal Gunaratne to the media on Wednesday.

The Sri Lanka Defense Secretary said that the former prime minister will be moved to a location he wishes, once the situation in the country returns to normalcy.

Gunaratne said that the military will provide security to Rajapaksa as long as it takes because as a former president he is entitled to security for life.

Rajapaksa resigned on Monday as protests turned violent in the country.

Several violent incidents have taken place in the country after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 others injured.