Mahima Saints Meet CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Scores of Saints from Dhenkanal’s Mahima Gadi met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas here on Monday.

The Sadhus thanked the Chief Minister for approving the project for the complete transformation of the Mahima Gadi.

Earlier on May 29, on the direction of the Chief Minister, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited the Mahima Gadi and held discussions with the Sadhus and devotees about the overall transformation of this famous Pitha and advised to submit a detailed project report within 15 days.

According to the suggestion, Dhenkanal Collector on June 15 presented a project proposal of Rs 112 crore which has received nod from the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.