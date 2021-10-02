Mahesh Manjrekar Announces New Film ‘Godse’ On Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai: On the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, veteran actor-director Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar announced to launch of his upcoming film ‘Godse’.

Sandeep Singh’s production house Legend Global Studio and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s production house, ThinkInk Picturez also announced joining hands with Manjrekar for the film.

This is the third film that Mahesh Manjrekar will be directing for Legend Global Studio. Before this, he worked on SwatantraVeer Savarkar and White.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Mahesh Manjrekar shared the teaser of the film.

Godse is based on Nathuram Godse, the man who was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. It is co-produced by Vimal Lahoti, Jay Pandya, and Abhay Verma.

The cast of the film has not been decided yet as the scripting of the film is currently going on. Godse is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2022.