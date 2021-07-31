Mahesh Babu’s First Look From Sarkaru Vaari Paata Unveiled!

Chennai: The most awaited first look of superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-starring Keerthy Suresh is finally released on Saturday. The film is directed by Parasuram Petla. It will head to the theaters on Sankranthi, January 13, 2022.

Mahesh Babu took social media handle to share the poster. The actor wrote, “Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi.”

In the poster, Mahesh Babu is seen stepping out of a red car. The actor looks absolutely stunning, stylish, and is sure a treat to the eyes of his fans.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is all set to collaborate with Trivikram for his next film. The actor-director duo will be joining hands after 11 years. Earlier, Mahesh starred in Trivikram’s blockbuster films Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).