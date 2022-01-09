Mahesh Babu’s Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Dies

Mumbai: Mahesh Babu’s brother and actor Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu breathed his last on Saturday. He was 56.

According to reports, he was suffering from liver-related problems for a long time.

The development of his death was confirmed on Twitter by GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family. “An official press statement from the Ghattamaneni family over the untimely demise of Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu,” read the tweet.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever.”

Ramesh Babu was an actor known for films such as Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and others. After his retirement from acting in 1997, he became a producer.