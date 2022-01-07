Mahesh Babu Tests Positive For COVID-19 

New Delhi: Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

Sharing the news, He wrote in his statement, “To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I’ve isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance.” The 46-year-old star added, “Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who’s not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can’t wait to be back. Love.”

Check The Post Below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.