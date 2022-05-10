Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran unveil Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ trailer

Mumbai: Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj came together on Monday to unveil the trailer of the multilingual movie, Major. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, the film is based on the life and times of late Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam. Major narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It showcases his journey as a child up to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he was martyred.

In the trailer, we get to see Adivi Sesh stepping it up and coming into his own as he fights terrorists and saves lives. Also, we get to see Adivi Sesh bring to screen the heroics of the martyr, commemorating the iconic milestones of the army officer’s personal as well as professional life.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.