Mahesh Babu Launches Nagarjuna’s ‘The Ghost’ Trailer; Watch

New Delhi: Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the trailer of the much-awaited film ‘The Ghost’ on Thursday. Mahesh took to Twitter to share the trailer.

Sharing the trailer he wrote: “Glad to launch the intense & gripping trailer of #TheGhost! Wishing @iamnagarjuna and the entire team all the very best!”

Take a Look At The Post:

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Talking about the film, The Ghost is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Narayan Das Narang in association with Sharrath Marar. It has music composed by Mark K Robin.

Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars Gul Panag, Anika Surendran,Manish Chaudhary, Srikanth Iyengar, and Ravi Varma in important roles.