Mahesh Babu Launches Nagarjuna’s ‘The Ghost’ Trailer; Watch
New Delhi: Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the trailer of the much-awaited film ‘The Ghost’ on Thursday. Mahesh took to Twitter to share the trailer.
Sharing the trailer he wrote: “Glad to launch the intense & gripping trailer of #TheGhost! Wishing @iamnagarjuna and the entire team all the very best!”
Take a Look At The Post:
Glad to launch the intense & gripping trailer of #TheGhost! Wishing @iamnagarjuna and the entire team all the very best!https://t.co/b57WJ44lEY@PraveenSattaru @sonalchauhan7 @nseplofficial @SVCLLP @AsianSuniel
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 25, 2022
Check Out The Trailer Below:
Talking about the film, The Ghost is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Narayan Das Narang in association with Sharrath Marar. It has music composed by Mark K Robin.
Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars Gul Panag, Anika Surendran,Manish Chaudhary, Srikanth Iyengar, and Ravi Varma in important roles.
