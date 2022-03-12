Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt Satyagrah: Everything You Need To Know About Historic Event

New Delhi: The Salt March, also known as the Salt Satyagraha, Dandi March and the Dandi Satyagraha, was an act of nonviolent civil disobedience in colonial India led by Mahatma Gandhi. On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi embarked on the historic Salt March.

Gandhi undertook the march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi village in Gujarat.

The 24-day long march, which was based on Gandhi’s principle of satyagraha, marked the start of the Civil Disobedience Movement in India.

Gandhi started this march with 78 of his trusted volunteers. The march spanned 239 miles (385 km), from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, which was called Navsari at that time (now in the state of Gujarat). When Gandhi broke the British Raj salt laws at 8:30 am on 6 April 1930, it sparked large scale acts of civil disobedience against the salt laws by millions of Indians.

After making the salt by evaporation at Dandi, Gandhi continued southward along the coast, making salt and addressing meetings on the way. The Congress Party planned to stage a satyagraha at the Dharasana Salt Works, 25 mi (40 km) south of Dandi. However, Gandhi was arrested on the midnight of 4–5 May 1930, just days before the planned action at Dharasana.

The Dandi March and the ensuing Dharasana Satyagraha drew worldwide attention to the Indian independence movement through extensive newspaper and newsreel coverage. The satyagraha against the salt tax continued for almost a year, ending with Gandhi’s release from jail.