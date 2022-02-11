Mahashivratri At Lingaraj Temple To Be Observed By Following COVID Protocols

Bhubaneswar: The Maha Shivarathri 2022 will be celebrated at the famous Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar adhering to strict Covid restrictions, the temple Trust Board said on Friday.

According to the review meeting which was held with Khordha district Collector today at Circuit House, the ‘Mahadeepa’ will be placed atop the temple crown at 10 pm.

In the meeting, it was decided that like last year, this year also the Maha Shivarathri festival will be celebrated in Lingaraj temple amid Covid 19 restrictions imposed by the Government.

Preparations will be made for the celebration of the massive festival peacefully. In the meeting, the demands of the Nijogs were also discussed. The Additional District Magistrate has been given the responsibility to address the issues after discussion.

However, the decision on the entry of devotees into the shrine will be discussed later. It is to be noted that Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on March 1, 2022.