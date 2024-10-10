Bhubaneswar: The occasion of Mahasaptami is observed on the seventh day of Navratri and the second day of Durga Puja. This year, according to the panchang, the auspicious days of Maha Astami and Mahasaptami are being celebrated on the same days. Know the auspicious muhurat, wishes, significance, and rituals of Saptami today.

According to Drik Panchang, Saptami and Ashtami will be celebrated on October 10. The Saptami tithi will last till 12:31 pm today. After that, Ashtami will be celebrated. As per panchang, the Atiganda yoga is upto 4:37 am on October 11. Meanwhile, Rahu Kalam is from 1:35 pm to 3:02 pm, and Bhadra from 12:31 pm to 12:24 am on October 11. Know more auspicious timings:

Pratah sandhya: 5:05 am to 6:19 am

Abhijit muhurat: 11:45 am to 12:31 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 2:04 pm to 2:50 pm

Significance and rituals

Mahasaptami during Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations holds much significance for Maa Durga’s devotees. On this day, Maa Kalaratri – one of the divine incarnations of Maa Durga – is worshipped. Also known as Goddess Shubhankari, devotees worship her because she can destroy all darkness and bring peace. She also eliminates the harmful effects of Shani on her devotees’ lives and brings them happiness.

Navapatrika, Mahasnan, and Pran Pratishtha are some of the important rituals of the festival. During Navapatrika, nine plants are tied together and taken to the river Ganges for a bath before sunrise. They are turmeric, bel, Ashoka, Jayanti, pomegranate, banana, paddy, colocasia, and arum. They represent the 8 goddesses that the Goddess Durga created to be her warriors in the battle against Mahishasura, and the ninth plant represents the goddess herself.

During Mahasnan, devotees place a mirror in front of Maa Durga’s idol, and then the mirror is bathed. Here, the mirror is treated as the personification of the Goddess Durga.

Meanwhile, during Pran Pratishtha, a pot is filled with holy water and covered with a coconut surrounded by five mango leaves. It is placed in front of the idol of the Goddess. Then, it is consecrated by a priest with the spirit of the Goddess while chanting divine hymns. After this, the Goddess is worshipped using 16 special items.

