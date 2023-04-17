Maharishi College Students Attacked By Outsiders

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at Maharishi College of Natural Law in Bhubaneswar after three students were allegedly attacked by some non-students on Monday afternoon.

The victims are students of +2 First Year. One of them was admitted to the Capital Hospital here for treatment.

As per reports, more than 10 youths of Jharpada area carrying iron rods and sticks entered the campus and attacked the students, leaving them injured.

On being informed about the incident, Sahid Nagar police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Some of the attackers had passed lewd remarks at girl students of the college on the premises, two days ago.

Other students present at the spot had opposed the act and taken the wrongdoers to the principal of the college. In the presence of police, they had submitted undertaking mentioning not to repeat such acts in the future.

In order to settle scores with the students of the college, the youths attacked them today at around 10.30 AM and fled the place.