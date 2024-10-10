Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet has passed a resolution urging the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

The resolution was passed during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following Tata’s demise at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

The cabinet paid homage to Tata, highlighting his unparalleled contributions to Indian industry and society. Chief Minister Shinde emphasized Tata’s visionary leadership and his role in transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse. “Ratan Tata’s commitment to the country and society was exemplary. His contributions to the industrial sector and social upliftment are unmatched,” Shinde stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed deep sorrow over Tata’s passing, calling it a significant loss for the nation. “Ratan Tata was not only a successful industrialist but also a philanthropist who gave India a global image. His passing is a great loss for the country,” Fadnavis remarked.

The resolution noted Tata’s significant philanthropic efforts, including his contributions to the PM Relief Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic and his support for victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The Maharashtra government has declared a one-day state mourning in his honor.

