Maharashtra Teen Hangs Self To Death, Accuses Father Of Sex Abuse

Palghar: A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Vasai taluka of Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

As per reports, the girl died three days back at her family residence in Valiv and a note was found, in which she accused her father of sexually abusing her.

Reportedly, the minor’s body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.