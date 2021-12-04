Maharashtra Reports First Case Of Omicron COVID 19 Variant

Mumbai: Hours after a senior citizen from Gujarat was found infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus (Covid-19), a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Kalyan-Dombivli found positive with it.

The case is also the first-known infection of the Omicron variant to be reported from Maharashtra.

The infected person has a travel history to Cape Town in South Africa, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

Cases with the Omicron variant have already been detected in Karnataka and Gujarat.

The third known case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in India came to light from Gujarat after a man from Jamnagar, who had returned from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the disease.