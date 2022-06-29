Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray To Face Floor Test Tomorrow At 11 AM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will face the floor test on Thursday at 11 am. A letter regarding this has been issued by the Governor BS Koshyari to the secretary of the state legislature.

The proceeding has to be completed by 5 PM Thursday, the letter said.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a letter to Assembly secretary Rajendra Bhagwat asked him to convene a special session at 11 am with the only “agenda of a trust vote” against the Chief Minister.

Terming the present political scenario as a disturbing one, the Governor wrote, “There has been extensive coverage in the electronic and print media that 39 MLAs of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have expressed their sincere desire and decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”

“After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media. I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the chief minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House,” the Governor wrote.

Calling for proper security arrangement, the Governor wrote, “Looking to the provocative statements made by certain leaders, adequate security shall be deployed outside and inside teh Vidhan Bhavan to maintain the sanctity of the voting process and also to preempt any law and order situation which may rise.”