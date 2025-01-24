A devastating explosion rocked an ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district this morning, leaving six people feared dead and several others injured.

The blast took place at 10 am. According to initial reports, the blast took place at the factory’s RK Branch section.

As a result of the blast, a roof collapsed with 12 people stuck inside. While two have been rescued, ten people are still stuck inside, according to district officials.

“After the accident blast in Ordnance Factory Jawahar Nagar Bhandara, firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the spot and a rescue operation is currently underway. A roof has collapsed which is being removed with the help of JCB,” a district official said.

Several ambulances and firefighters have been rushed to the site. Fire department personnel, police officials, the land revenue officer, and other administrative officials reached the spot of the blast. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been deployed.

Reacting to the ordnance factory blast, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “This is the failure of the Modi government.”

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. An investigation is underway.