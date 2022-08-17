Maharashtra: Newborn Twins Die In Front Of Mother Sans Road to Hospital

Mumbai: Newborn twins died in front of their mother as there was no road to rush them to a hospital after their premature birth.

The heart-rending incident has been reported in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Shocking images showed the woman being rushed to the nearest hospital in a makeshift stretcher.

Family members carried the woman for about 3 km, passing through rocky terrain and slippery slopes as she bled heavily following her delivery.

A resident of Mokhada tehsil in Palghar district, Vandana Budhar gave birth to twins at her home, seven months into pregnancy. The prematurely-born twins were weak and died in front of their mother due to lack of proper medical attention.

As the woman’s condition deteriorate fast due to heavy bleeding, family members put together a makeshift stretcher using rope, bedsheet and wood and set out on a race against time.

The mother is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.