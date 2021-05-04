Maharashtra minister expresses concern over differential pricing of Covid vaccines

Mumbai: Maharashtra MoS (designated) Raghunath Kuchik has written a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the differential pricing of coronavirus vaccines.

Kuchik said the vaccine should be supplied at a uniform price as the country is going through one of the worst pandemics in post-Independent India. The Minister asked “as Serum Institute (manufacturer of Covishield vaccine) is located in India, shouldn’t its first duty be to provide for the nation?

He said the Centre has invested nearly Rs 3,000 crore in the company.“The problem does not lie with the manufacturers, but with the Centre as well,” the Maharashtra MoS claimed.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla should give priority to the state while providing the vaccines. He said that the Maharashtra government was even keen to purchase the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Maharashtra’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 1.6 crore mark.