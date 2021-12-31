Maharashtra Issues Stricter Curbs As COVID-19 Cases Surge With 450 Omicron Infections

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has imposed more Covid-19 restrictions as the state reported a massive jump in daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 5,368 and its tally of Omicron infections rose to 450.

Mumbai saw a 46 per cent jump in Covid-19 cases after 3,671 new infections were detected in the capital city of the state on Thursday. Mumbai also reported 190 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the tally of such patients in the city to 327.

In a revised order late on Thursday night, the Maharashtra government announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

“In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals,” the order read.

“In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973,” it added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have already imposed Section 144 in the city starting from December 30 till January 7.

Data shows nearly 45 per cent of the 450 Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra are from those without any international travel history. Out of the 450 Omicron cases detected till Thursday, 206 did not have any travel history.