Maharashtra Horror! Man Kills Live-In Partner, Hides Body In Bed Box

Mumbai: In a spine-chilling incident, a man allegedly killed his live-in partner and hid her dead body in a bed box In the State of Maharashtra.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly killing his 35-year-old live-in partner at their residence in Nalasopara. A case has been filed at Tulinj Police station in Palghar district.

As maintained by police, the accused, identified as Hardik Shah lived at Sita Sadan society in Nalasopara with Megha Dhan Singh Torvi. The couple had allegedly told their real estate agent ,landlord and other neighbours that they were married.

The murder details emerged after the decomposed body of the victim was recovered from a flat in the Vijay Nagar area of Nalasopara. The neighbours alerted the police when a foul smell began to emanate from inside the victim’s rented apartment.

The woman was suspected to have been murdered sometime last week, senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar told news agency PTI.

Megha’s live-in partner, who was trying to run away after killing her, was nabbed by the police on Tuesday.

According to a police official, the accused was without a job and the couple used to quarrel often. During one such quarrel he allegedly killed her, the official added. Police officials are trying to find out the exact date when Megha was murdered.