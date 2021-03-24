Maharashtra has 9 out of 10 affected districts in country: Centre

New Delhi: Out of top 10 COVID-19 infected districts, nine are in Maharashtra while one is in Karnataka, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday said.

The top 10 affected districts are: Pune (43,590 cases), Nagpur (33,160), Mumbai (26,599), Thane (22,513), Nashik (15,710), Aurangabad (15,380), Bengaluru Urban (10,766), Nanded (10,106), Jalgaon (6,087) and Akola (5,704).

The officials from the top 5 affected districts from each state will be meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation.

Two states that have shown a recent surge in cases – Maharashtra (that reported more than 28,000 cases in the last 24 hours) and Punjab (which is reporting a huge number of cases in proportion to its population) are of grave concern, Bhushan said.

“Besides them, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are of concern too. Gujarat reporting around 1,700 cases daily and MP around 1,500 cases. Most cases in Gujarat concentrated in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. In MP, it’s concentrated in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Betul, the Health Secretary briefed.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are showing the recent surge. Chhatisgarh and Chandigarh are also witnessing an increasing trend of cases.