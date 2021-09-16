Maharashtra govt allows Sunil Gavaskar Foundation to develop multi-sports facility in plot allotted 33 yrs ago

Mumbai: More than 33 years have passed since the Maharashtra government allotted a 20,000 sq feet plot in the Bandra-Kurla complex to Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar to develop an indoor cricket academy. However, the project never saw the light.

In 1988, Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority had allotted the plot next to Rang Sharda at Bandra Reclamation to Sunil Gavaskar Foundation on a 60-year lease, but Gavaskar failed to develop it.

Recently, the Maharashtra State government has given permission to Sunil Gavaskar Foundation to convert the reserved plot for an indoor academy complex into a full-fledged multi-facility sports complex.

In a Government Regulation (GR), the government gave its go-ahead to the Sunil Gavaskar Foundation and now the reserved plot in the Bandra-Kurla complex can be turned into a multi-facility sports complex. The permission has also been given to construct a medical facility centre and an auditorium in this training centre.

As per the allotment order, 25 per cent of the profit from this centre will be given to the Maharashtra state government.

Sunil Gavaskar Foundation has also been directed to complete all the formalities in one month’s time and they are asked to start construction on this plot within a year and complete the work in the next 3 years.