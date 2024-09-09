Mumbai: Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated the iconic statue of NSE Bull and launched a commemorative Coffee Table Book titled “The Journey of Empowering 1.4 billion Dreams,” at NSE Headquarters today along with Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE.

The statue of NSE Bull represents strength, power, and resilience—qualities that are key to India’s economic growth. The bull’s strong legs, prominent hump, and formidable presence symbolize the nation’s robust financial ecosystem. Surrounded by figures representing the People of India from diverse backgrounds— such as a school-going boy, a village woman, and professionals—the sculpture underscores the inclusivity and unity of India’s investment landscape. This iconic creation reflects the collective efforts of the nation, working together towards a common goal of economic progress.

NSE’s Coffee Table Book, “The Journey of Empowering 1.4 billion Dreams” is a reflection on NSE’s evolution and its contributions to India’s growth story over the past 30 years.In the last 30 years since the inception of its operations in 1994, NSE has revolutionized India’s capital markets. The book chronicles NSE’s pivotal role as a catalyst and a mirror to India’s growth.

NSE’s Bull sculpture and Coffee Table Bookstand as symbolic milestones in India’s Capital Markets journey. Today, India is the fifth largest economy and the fourth largest capital market while NSE has grown to become the largest stock exchange in the world by activity in terms of number of orders and trades. This achievement is a testament to India’s ability to build and sustain world-class institutions that serve the nation’s economic aspirations and progress towards a Viksit Bharat as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji.

Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan on this occasion said:

I am happy to inaugurate the statue of NSE’s Bull and the Coffee Table Book. I would like to congratulate NSE for the Bull and the Coffee Table Book that are reflective of NSE’s role in revolutionizing India’s Capital markets and its contribution to the nation’s growth. The Bull, a symbol of financial strength and upward momentum, has deep roots in stock market history. What makes this sculpture unique is the inclusion of figures surrounding it, each representing diverse participants and contributors to India’s progress. NSE is not just a financial institution; it is a symbol of India’s growth and aspirations. The confidence NSE has created on investors is immense. This is not just growth. This is a revolution. NSE has been able to attract investments from across the globe. Without NSE’s Role there is no Viksit Bharat.

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE said:

We are proud to inaugurate the statue of NSE Bull andlaunch our Coffee Table Book today at the hands of Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan. The NSE Bull shows the symbiotic and virtuous relationship of Samaj and Bazaar. The bull is a symbol of Capital Markets while the common people showcase Samaj, at NSE Headquarters which is bazaar. 30 years ago in 1994, the stock market in India i.e., bazaar, was not accessible to the Samaj. With the advent of first-of-its-kind, automated, screen-based trading at NSE, the market reached all corners of the country and today, NSE has over 10 Crore unique investors registered with the exchange. The Coffee Table Book chronicles the story of this institution that is an inspiration for all of us. Looking 30 years back, with a lot of nostalgia, I am proud to say that despite a few hiccups, NSE has more than fulfilled its vision of creating a vibrant and growth-oriented stock market ecosystem to channelise savings of Indian households into productive capital in the most cost-effective, transparent, fair, efficient and orderly ways and help in job creation. In 30 years, NSE has played a revolutionary role in the financial landscape and technological evolution of the country.

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE):

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. NSE is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2023. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).