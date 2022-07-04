Maharashtra Floor Test: CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government won the trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly today. Proceedings in the assembly began at 11am.

The five-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government sailed past the floor test on Monday during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly that began on Sunday. The trust vote comes a day after BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was elected the Assembly Speaker with a majority of 164 votes in the 287-member House.

During the trust vote, 164 votes were polled in favour of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while 99 votes were polled against the newly formed BJP-Shinde camp coalition.

Meanwhile, Narwekar reinstated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary. Narwekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction. The development comes as a major setback to the Thackeray faction comprising 16 MLAs who will be bound by the whip to be issued by Gogawale for the trust vote.