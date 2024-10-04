Mumbai: Several tribal MLAs, led by Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, jumped onto the safety net inside the Mantralaya building on Friday. The protest was aimed at drawing attention to the ongoing reservation row involving the Dhangar community.

The MLAs, who leaped from the second floor, were protesting against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. They argue that this inclusion would dilute the benefits currently available to existing ST communities. The protestors demanded an immediate meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address their concerns.

The incident caused a significant stir within the Mantralaya premises, with security personnel and police quickly intervening to ensure the safety of the legislators. No injuries were reported, and the protestors were eventually escorted off the safety net.

This protest comes amidst growing tensions over the reservation policies in Maharashtra, particularly concerning the Dhangar community’s demand for ST status. The community, currently classified under the Nomadic Tribes (NT) category, seeks to increase their reservation benefits from 3.5% to 7%.

Chief Minister Shinde, who was in a cabinet meeting at the time, has yet to respond to the demands. The protest highlights the escalating pressure on the state government to address the complex and sensitive issue of caste-based reservations.

