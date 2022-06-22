Maharashtra Crisis: Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde Lands In Assam, Says 40 MLAs With Him

Guwahati: Maharashtra leader Eknath Shinde – at the centre of fresh political crisis in the state – has gone to Assam’s Guwahati from Gujarat’s Surat where he had been camping at a five-star hotel with more than a dozen lawmakers, who are said to have rebelled against the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government.

With Shinde’s fresh move, the political drama in Maharashtra has further intensified after Tuesday saw a flurry of urgent political huddles to settle the crisis at hand.

Both Assam and Gujarat are BJP-ruled states and Shinde’s rebel act has turned out to be the latest flashpoint between two former allies – the Sena and the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at the Guwahati airport, Eknath Shinde said he has support of around 40 MLAs and they will carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. “We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and will not leave it,’ he said.

Before leaving for Assam, Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs had been camping in a Surat hotel in Gujarat – another BJP-ruled state. The move to shift them to Guwahati came shortly after his telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde to reconsider and return to the party. Mr Shinde had demanded that the Sena restore its alliance with the BJP and jointly rule the state, sources said. Reports suggest Shiv Sena MLAs were moved to Guwahati by the BJP to avoid any further confrontation with Sena leaders.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut has claimed the rebellion has been engineered by the BJP to topple the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, however, denied any link to the ongoing developments, but said his party would “definitely consider” a proposal if it comes from the Eknath Sinde.

Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar said the crisis is “an internal matter of the Sena”. Mr Pawar also said he remains fully committed to the three-party government. He also ruled out any tie-up with the opposition BJP.

The crisis in Maharashtra unfolded after suspected cross-voting in Monday’s Legislative Council elections in which BJP won five of 10 seats, although its own numbers entitled the party to four seats.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.