Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Wife Rashmi Thackeray Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray has tested positive for the COVID-19, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The chief minister and his wife had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run J J Hospital on March 11.

“Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night. She has been quarantined at `Varsha”, the official residence of the chief minister,” said an official.

Aaditya Thackeray, state tourism minister, had disclosed two days ago that he had tested positive for the viral infection.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has been hinting at an imminent lockdown in the state if the situation does not improve.