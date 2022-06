Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19, informed Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath said that an antigen test was conducted and CM Thackeray came positive for COVID-19 in it.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing positive for the deadly virus.