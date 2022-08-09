Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Today

Mumbai: The long-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet is set to take place on Tuesday, 9 August.

A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday’s ceremony at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai at 11 am.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had met on Monday evening at the Mumbai residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the names of the probables to be inducted into the state ministries

Reports have suggested that Fadnavis was likely to get the home ministry, while some of the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who had served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government are also likely to be appointed to the government.

Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sanjay Shirsat, Dada Bhuse, and Sandipan Bhumre from the Shinde faction of the Sena, as well as Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Vikhe Patil, and Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP are among the probable candidates for the state Cabinet.

Of the 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, 40 had aligned with Shinde.

Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis are the only two ministers in the 40-day-old government – a state of affairs that has been criticised by the Opposition.