Maharashtra Cabinet: 18 ministers take oath to Eknath Shinde’s council of ministers

Mumbai: The much-awaited expansion of the state Cabinet is took place at the Raj Bhavan with 18 ministers taking oath — nine from the BJP and nine from the Shiv Sena.

The ministers taking oath today include BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Suresh Khade, Girish Mahajan, Ravindra Chavhan, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vijaykumar Gavit and Atul Save. From the Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraje Desai, Sandeepan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil and Sanjay Rathaud.

Ahead of the expansion, CM Eknath Shinde met Shiv Sena legislators at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai to pacify those who will not be sworn in today.