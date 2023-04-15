Maharashtra Bus Mishap: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives, Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the death of people after a private bus fell into a gorge in the Khopoli area of Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia is Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus mishap in Raigad. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

At least eleven people lost their lives and more than 25 persons got injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in the Khopoli area of Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

As per police officials, the private bus was traveling from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.