Maharashtra bus accident: PM Modi, CM Eknath Shinde announce assistance amounts

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the Maharashtra bus accident. CM Shinde also directed the officials to provide immediate medical help to the injured victims at the government’s expense.

According to a tweet by CMO Maharashtra, Shinde was distressed by the ‘terrible accident’ and has ordered an inquiry. Upon receiving information about the accident, CM Shinde contacted the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Buldhana to get information and give necessary directions to the officials.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office also informed that emergency medical service team and fire brigade reached the accident site to conduct the rescue operation and injured passengers were then removed and admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also shared their grief over the bus accident in Maharashtra. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In a tweet on Monday, Prime Minister’s Office wrote, “Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”