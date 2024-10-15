New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday declared the schedule for the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Maharashtra is set for elections on November 20, while Jharkhand will conduct its polling in two stages on November 13 and November 20, with the vote count on November 23.

A press conference was held by the Election Commission at 3:30 pm in New Delhi on Tuesday to reveal the details.

The current term for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly concludes on November 26, and the Jharkhand assembly’s term finishes on January 5 of the following year.

The impending election in Maharashtra will feature a significant battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (comprising Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction, Congress) and the incumbent Mahayuti Alliance (consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde faction, NCP-Ajit Pawar faction).

The term for the Jharkhand assembly ends on January 5, 2025, and the elections for its 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) are anticipated by December 2024.

On September 24, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar conducted a review of the polling preparations in Ranchi, emphasizing the need for agencies to limit the influence of money in elections.

Today, the Congress party declared its intention to enter the Jharkhand assembly elections in partnership with the incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. A conclusive decision regarding the distribution of seats for the Jharkhand assembly elections is anticipated shortly.

