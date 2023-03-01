Maharashtra: 6-YO Girl Attacked By Stray Dog, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: In yet another incident of dog menace, a 6-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog, while she was on her way to her Madrasa from Lalle Chowk in Nashik’s Malegaon.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

मालेगांव शहर के लल्ले चौक से मदरसा के लिऐ जा रही फातिमा नामी ६साल की बच्ची पर आवारा कुत्ते ने हमला कर दिया जिस में वो गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गईं। इलाज के लिए सरकार अस्पताल में भर्ती दाखिल किया गया है । इस बच्ची के पिता कार्पोरेशन में स्वच्छता निरीक्षक है । pic.twitter.com/TX7Gqz9E7B — Shyamsundar Pal (@ShyamasundarPal) March 1, 2023

The victim, Fatima was seriously injured in the attack and has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

As per the date mentioned in the CCTV footage, the incident took place on February 28, at 8.31 am in Nashik’s Malegaon.

In the video footage the stray dog is seen charging towards the 6-year-old before mauling her. On seeing the girl being attacked, people from around the locality rushed to the girl’s rescue, and managed to chase the dog away.