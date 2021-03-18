Maharashtra: 23,179 New Coronavirus Cases 84 Deaths In 24 Hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 23,179 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest this year and nearly 30 per cent higher than the day before, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the country described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “emerging second peak”.

Nagpur city reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the day with 2,698, followed by 2,612 in Pune and 2,377 in Mumbai. Maharashtra reported 84 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are over 1.52 lakh active cases in the state at present.

“We need to soon stop the emerging second peak of corona,” he said in a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, urging them to increase testing and strictly monitor mask-wearing. “We need to take quick, decisive steps.”

“In recent weeks, some 70 districts have witnessed a more than 150 per cent increase in the number of cases and if we do not stop the pandemic right now, it could lead to a nationwide outbreak,” he said.