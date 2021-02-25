Mahanga Widow Murder Case Solved, Accused Held

Cuttack: Police here have claimed to solve the mystery behind the murder of a 45-year-old widow at Bheda under Mahanga police limits, whose body was recovered from farmland on February 18.

The accused has been identified as Daitary Swain, husband of the deceased’s younger sister.

According to reports, the deceased, Annapurna Mahapatra, had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from her younger sister’s husband Daitari Swain for the construction of a house. Later, she refused to return the money. Following this, Daitari had called Annapurna to Pata Nali canal. When Annapurna reached there, they had a heated argument over the issue. Later, Swain pushed Annapurna into the canal and murdered her by pressing her face into mud, said a senior official.

Worth mentioning, Annapurna was found dead from a canal around 200 metre from her house. Later, Haraprasad Jena, Annapurna’s father, had alleged that she was kidnapped, raped and murdered when she had gone out to attend nature’s call.

Based on the paint, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.