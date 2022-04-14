Mahanga Quintuple Murder Case: Accused Shiba Sahu taken ill; crime scene recreation postponed

Cuttack: Prime accused of the Mahanga multiple murder case, Shiba Prasad Sahu took ill, following which police could not conduct crime scene reconstruction on Thursday.

According to police, Sahu has been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) here.

“He is unwell before we brought him here. He was unable to walk when we took custody of him from jail. We have brought him to the hospital. His legs have gone stiff. There is little improvement in his condition,” informed Cuttack Rural Additional SP Ashok Behera speaking to reporters here.

Crime scene reconstruction can be only done when he is able to walk, Behera added.

According to sources, following the JMFC’s nod, the sleuths investigated the reason behind the quintuple murder case which took place at Kusupur village under the Mahanga police the last Monday.

Reportedly, Sahu allegedly murdered his brother, sister-in-law, two nephews and a niece on Monday night, brutally cutting the main arteries of their legs.

Sahu surrendered before the police at Balichandrapur in the Jajpur district.