Mahanga Mass Murder: Accused Siba Sahu Sent To Salepur Sub-jail

Cuttack: The JMFC Court here has sent accused Siba Sahu to Salepur sub-jail after his police remand ended today in connection with mass murder case in Mahanga.

Earlier on April 15, the police had taken the accused to the crime spot for scene recreation.

On April 12, the accused allegedly killed his elder brother Alekha, his wife and three children, including two minor boys with sharp weapon and later surrendered.

Before surrendering, he had released a video confessing to have committed the murder.