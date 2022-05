Bhubaneswar: The Inspector-in-Charge of Mahanga police station Nihar Ranjan Mohanty has been transferred to Cuttack District Police Headquarters.

Mohanty’s wife, Nina Beura, Excise Superintendent of Rayagada was arrested by the Vigilance with unaccounted cash of Rs 6 lakh on Saturday.

Mohanty was also summoned to the Vigilance office in Bhubaneswar for an inquiry.