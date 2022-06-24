Mahanga Double Murder: JMFC Court Orders Police To Complete Probe Soon

Cuttack: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court, Salipur on Friday ordered the Salipur SDPO to complete the investigation of the sensational Mahanga double murder case.

Salipur SDPO Bimal Kumar Barik on June 24 filed the up-to-date case diary and a status report stating that the investigation is continuing and is likely to be completed within a short span of time.

Earlier, the court issued the show-cause notice to the IO over delayed probe in the case and directed to furnish a status report on the progress of the probe by June 20.

The court had directed the Mahanga Police, in August, to carry out a fresh probe into the double murder case. Since the Law Minister’s name was not mentioned in the charge sheet despite accusations being leveled against him, the court ordered a fresh probe.

According to the case diary, on January 2 evening, Kulamani Baral and Dibya Singh Baral were critically injured after being attacked by some miscreants with sharp weapons near Jankoti in Cuttack district when the duo was returning home on a motorcycle.

The two were rushed to the Mahanga Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared Kulamani brought dead while Dibya Singh was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Dibya Singh succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the SCB hospital.