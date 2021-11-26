Mahanga Double Murder: JMFC Court Directs Police To Submit Investigation Report & CDR By Nov 29

Cuttack: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Salipur directed police to submit the investigation report & CDR by November 29 to file the reinvestigation status report and call detail record (CDR) of three accused in the Mahanga double murder case.

While the court had earlier set November 25 deadline for Mahanga police to furnish these reports, now it has extended the deadline till November 29.

During the hearing of the case yesterday, Mahanga police sought more time to file these reports.

Admitting the pleas, the court directed Mahanga police to submit the reinvestigation report and CDR by November 29.

According to sources, a petition was filed by Ramakanta Baral, son of deceased BJP leader Kulamani Baral. Baral, who was the block chairman of Mahanga and his associate Dibyasingha Baral were brutally killed on January 2 this year.

As Law and Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena was the 13th accused in the Mahanga double murder case and his name was deleted from the charge sheet, Ramakanta Baral had filed a protest petition in the Salepur court.