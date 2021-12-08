Mahanga Double Murder Case: Salepur ADJ Quashes Revision Petition

Cuttack: Additional District Judge (ADJ), Salepur, on Wednesday quashed a revision petition filed by Police over re-investigation and CDR submission in connection with the sensational Mahanga double murder case.

JMFC court had earlier ordered CDR collection and a fresh probe into the case over alleged involvement of minister Pratap Jena.

The JMFC Court had also issued a show cause notice to the Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Mahanga police station. The court asked IIC, Nihar Mohanty to explain as to why coercive and punitive action will not be taken against him as per CrPC for not appearing before it and repeatedly buying time for filing reinvestigation report and call detail record (CDR) of three accused in the case.

In its nine-page order, the court rejected a time petition filed by the police officer and issued the show cause notice under Section 171 of Indian Evidence Act and 311 of CrPC. Apart from submitting reply to the show cause notice, the court expected the cop to furnish the reinvestigation report and up-to-date CDR by December 10.

On Thursday, the court had directed the IIC to appear in person for hearing on his adjournment petition.

However, instead of appearing in person, Mohanty submitted a petition through an additional public prosecutor requesting the court that his personal attendance may kindly be dispensed. Kanungo, however, objected to Mohanty’s petition.

On November 20, the Salepur JMFC court had directed the police to submit probe status report and CDR of deceased Prafulla Biswal, the prime accused in the case and two associates of Minister Pratap Jena- Sarat Nayak and Bapi Biswal by November 25.

The court had given four days more time to Mahanga police, till November 29, after it failed to file the reinvestigation status report within the stipulated deadline. However, on November 29, the Mahanga police had sought one month more time to file reports.