Mahanadi Water Dispute: Technical Teams Of Odisha And Chhattisgarh Asked To Hold Meeting On Jan 16

Bhubaneswar: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal today asked the assessor to hold a meet with the technical teams of both Odisha and Chhattisgarh on January 16 over the issue.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also set the next hearing date to February 4.

The dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the Mahanadi began when Odisha alleged that the upper riparian state Chhattisgarh had “illegally” constructed a number of barrages across the river and its tributaries, which had seriously affected inflow into the Hirakud reservoir in Odisha, more so in the non-monsoon seasons. The Odisha government has not only termed the construction of such barrages as “illegal”, it has also alleged that such barrages are killing the Mahanadi river. As the matter remained unresolved, the Supreme Court directed the Union government to form a river dispute tribunal. The Union government has subsequently notified the formation of the Mahanadi river dispute tribunal on March 12, 2018. Now, the observers are wondering on with what pleas would Odisha approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) since Odisha has planned to do the exact same action that it has accused Chhattisgarh of doing.

However, Mahanadi Water Tribunal was constituted on March 12, 2018, in order to address the inter-state water dispute amicably, in consultation with both the stakeholders.