Mahanadi Utsav Being Celebrated In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Steered by the Odisha Water Resources Department, Mahanadi Utsav is being celebrated along river Mahanadi at various locations in Sambalpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Along with celebrations along other major rivers of the country, the celebrations are on since 15th December and will continue till 25th Dec,2021 on the sidelines of conduct of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Needless to say, Mahanadi, the lifeline of the state, is the 6th largest river basin of India and is also central to the socio-cultural ethos of the state.

Other stakeholder Departments in this collaboration are: Tourism; Odia Language, Literature & Culture; Forest, Environment & Climate Change; Information & Public Relations andSports & Youth Services. The community, local bodies, NGOs, schools, colleges, NCC, NYKS, NSS are also playing an important part in the event. A host of activities centering Mahanadi are being organised in Sambalpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts. They include: River cleaning; pledge for clean river; nature walk; signature campaign; human chain; procession etc.

Sand art; painting, rangoli & debate competitions on river ecosystem; exhibitions, storytelling; Deepotsava etc. Cultural programs, including folk dance and music. Plantation on the river bank; discussion on the conservation of biodiversity; exhibition on local flora & fauna etc. Boat racing; yoga & meditation; mini-marathon, sports competitions etc. and telling on local freedom fighters.

The events are organized adhering to COVID protocols and taking all precautions. Department of Water Resources, through celebrations of this kind, seeks to bring people closer to the rivers and generate awareness on the need for their conservation and protection.