Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited (MMMPL) has launched an ambulance service for the residents of Bijahan, Bhograkachar, Girisima, and Jharpalam villages in Hemgir Block, Sundargarh District.

This initiative falls under MMMPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for its Bijahan coal mining project. The service will provide crucial transportation for villagers to health centres during emergencies, benefiting thousands of residents.

The ambulance service was officially inaugurated in Bijahan village. The ceremony saw the presence of Mr Dharmendra Dubey, MMMPL Site Head and General Manager; Mr Surendra Pasayat, Public Health Extension Officer; Panchayat Ward Members Mr Bhagwatia Gadhei and Mr Deepak Dehri (representing Bijahan and Bhograkachhar respectively); Mr Sachin Dubey from the CSR department; other MMMPL team members; and prominent villagers from the beneficiary communities. Ward members from Jharpalam Gram Panchayat, health department officials, and local villagers also participated in the event.

Attendees expressed their gratitude to Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited for this vital service, acknowledging its significant contribution to improving healthcare access for the local population.