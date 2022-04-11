Mahanadi Drowning: Missing Minor’s Body Fished Out; Search On For Another

Cuttack: The search teams on Monday afternoon fished out the body of another minor boy who went missing in river Mahanadi while taking bath near Jobra Barrage yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Chhotu alias Ayur Khan (18). However, the search for another minor, Raj alias Siddiqui Khan (17), is still underway.

Reportedly, Cuttack Mayor Subash Chandra Singh, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammad Moquim, and Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Souvik Biswal were present at the spot to review the search operation.

According to reports, at around 1 pm on Sunday, as many as seven boys from Charigharia Sahi were taking bath in the river near Jobra Ghat. In the meanwhile, three of them were swept away by strong currents. Sources said two of them drowned in a bid to save Sheikh Sahil (17).

On intimation, ODRAF and fire service personnel reached the spot and managed to pull out Sahil from deep waters but two others remained untraceable. Later, Sahil was declared dead at the hospital.

The search was halted last night due to low visibility and resumed early morning.

