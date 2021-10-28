Mahanadi Coalfields Limited signs MoUs for Skill Development Projects

New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Ministry of Coal, under its CSR initiative has signed today two MoUs with an investment of Rs 1.38 crore with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Bhubaneswar for providing skill development training to the youths from the peripheral villages of mining areas.

These two CSR initiatives namely ‘Udaan’ and ‘Sahyog’ will help 40 youths from peripheral villages to join a two-year full-time ITI training in fitter/electrician trades and 30 divyangjan to join a six month-long skill training programme respectively.

MoU’s were signed by Sri PK Chakraborty, GM (CSR) on behalf of MCL and Sri PK Sahoo, Principal Director & Head, CIPET on behalf of CIPET.