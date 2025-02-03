The third Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami was successfully completed during the Mahakumbh 2025, at Prayagraj. Millions of devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The Kumbh Mela showcases not only faith, trust, and devotion but also unity, equality, and cultural diversity in its purest form.

According to statistics released by the State government, by 6 PM on Basant Panchami, a total of 2.33 crore devotees had taken a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. Devotees from India and abroad, united by the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, participated in the sacred bathing ritual. Sadhu-sants, yogis, scholars, and devotees from various countries also took part in this divine event, making it a truly universal festival.

The significance of this auspicious day prompted devotees to begin arriving at the Sangam area from the previous night. The event was made successful with the contribution of the Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police, sanitation workers, volunteers, boatmen, and all government departments, ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of this historical event.

Special cleanliness arrangements were made for the third Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami, with the goal of maintaining a clean and safe environment. To achieve this, 15,000 sanitation workers and over 2,500 Ganga Seva Doots worked tirelessly. Special cleaning was also arranged for the paths leading to the akhadas to ensure the comfort of both saints and devotees. Quick Response Teams (QRT) were stationed throughout the area to ensure immediate cleanliness, swiftly removing waste from the mela grounds. Water sprinkling and cleaning of the Sangam were carried out with the help of boatmen and steamers.

The Kumbh Mela 2025 has succeeded in promoting India’s cultural heritage on an international level. The event’s popularity and cultural significance are being recognized globally, with foreign devotees deeply impressed by Indian culture and traditions, experiencing both the sacred Ganga Snan and India’s religious and cultural practices.